Trump approves sanctions targeting Uighur persecutors

The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which the president signed into law on Wednesday, is the strongest action yet by any nation over China’s mistreatment of the ethnic minority group. The legislation will freeze assets and prevent U.S. entry to officials who arbitrarily detain and torture Uighurs and other minorities in the Xinjiang region. Since 2017, China has held more than one million Uighurs in re-education camps, yet the government has repeatedly rejected the abuse claims and insisted they are attending vocational training centers.

What has President Donald Trump said about the Uighur detentions? In the past, Trump has not publicly spoken out against China’s human rights abuses. An excerpt of former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir described Trump telling President Xi Jinping last year “that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.”

