Trump appeals to public as shutdown drags on
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/09/19, 10:55 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump in his first Oval Office address Tuesday night declared that migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border represent a “humanitarian and national security crisis” and demanded Congress fund a wall. In his televised appeal to the American people, the president said the current flow of illegal immigration had overwhelmed the system, citing concerns of drug smuggling and human trafficking. He said that women and children targeted by traffickers represented “the biggest victims by far of our broken system.” Sharp partisan disagreement over the border wall and its funding has led to a partial government shutdown, now in its 19th day. Trump said the government remained closed “for one reason, because Democrats will not fund border security.” He urged Congress to sign off on his funding request, which would go toward more border patrol agents and immigration judges, medical aid, and a steel barrier that would “keep America “safer than ever before.”
Minutes later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivered a televised rebuttal focused almost entirely on the prolonged shutdown. They said the president and Republican leaders had rejected bipartisanship by refusing to support Democratic legislation to reopen the government. Pelosi argued new technology would be a better security solution than a physical barrier and said the migrants at the border represented a humanitarian crisis, not a national security one. “President Trump must stop holding people hostage, manufacturing a crisis, and reopen the government,” she said.
On Wednesday, the president will go to Capitol Hill to have a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans. He has asked congressional leaders from both parties to meet at 3 p.m. at the White House for further negotiations. On Thursday, Trump plans to visit the Mexican border.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Wed, 01/09/2019 12:38 pm
We watched this on Fox news. Fox, the "conservative" station said enough FOR the Dems that they didn't even need to respond to Trump's speech. Their report BEFORE Trump's speech was SO BIASED that it made me mad that we watched it on FOX.
After Trump's speech our 30 year old female said the DEM response was so much blah, blah, blah, blah blah. They said nothing.
Besides that Pelosi had already made her talk show rounds regarding the wall and how her answer was NO. Nothing political or biased there. Etc. etc. etc. Same old.
Just like the cartoon that shows Pelosi saying, "We are willing to compromise as long as the Republicans do what WE want."
Love the cartoons and of course these articles. Thank you.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 01/09/2019 03:43 pm
The desire of many in the world to come to the US is totally understandable. Those who come here expecting to work and learn will usually prosper far beyond anything they could ever achieve in the lands they came from. Our own immigrant forefathers saw that, and that’s why you and I come to be Americans, and not Italians or Japanese or Mexicans or Irish.
The vast majority of immigrants DO hope to learn and work, and enjoy success. So perhaps we need to allow a lot more of them in.
But here’s the rub, pointed out by President Trump and ignored by liberals: without a secure means of admitting only honest folks, dishonest and unsavory people will come here too.
Do the liberals actually fail to understand that? No, of course not! They simply want the benefits of unrestricted immigration and hope they personally will avoid the dangers therein: criminals, drugs, etc. The benefits to libs? A large mass of uneducated folks that can be added to the Libs’ captive “plantations” of dependent and dependable Democrat voters.
Our past policies and laxness have given many Latin Americans good reason to believe they can get in here by any means necessary, and secure a far better future for their families. We have caused this ourselves. Now we must resort to extreme measures, like a costly wall. Without a wall, the numbers of illegals will become an overwhelming flood.
JerryMPosted: Wed, 01/09/2019 06:16 pm
The democrats approach to immigration is consistent with their other policy initiatives. Similar to, for example, gender identity issues, they deny reality and idealise potential outcomes. They are playing the fool of proverbs and hoping many Americans play along with their thinking.