Trump appeals to Supreme Court for full travel ban

WASHINGTON—The White House requested Monday that the Supreme Court allow the Trump administration’s latest travel restrictions to take full effect pending a final ruling. The executive action is President Donald Trump’s third version of an order to limit travel from select terror-prone nations in the interest of U.S. national security. The latest order, released Sept. 24, places restrictions on travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia, and Yemen. A U.S. District Court in Hawaii blocked the order, but last week the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially lifted that ruling. The three-judge panel in San Francisco said part of Trump’s order could go into effect while it continues through the appeal process. The court ruled the Trump administration could bar entry of people from only six countries on the list if they had no bona fide connection to the United States such as a relative or employer. In the Monday appeal, Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued the latest rules were different than previous iterations and should be treated accordingly. “It is the product of a review process undertaken by multiple Cabinet officers and government officials,” Francisco wrote, “and it is based on express findings of inadequacies in the information sharing practices, identity-management protocols, and risk factors of certain countries.”