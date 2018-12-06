Trump and Kim wrap up Singapore summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday concluded a historic summit in Singapore by signing a joint declaration but offering few details about future denuclearization efforts. The summit began with a 13-second handshake between the two leaders who stood side-by-side in front of several North Korean and U.S. flags. Following several meetings at a luxury resort, the leaders signed a joint declaration promising to “build a lasting and stable peace regime” on the Korean Peninsula. Kim emphasized his pledge to “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” and Trump vowed to provide the North with “security guarantees.” Trump announced after the summit that the United States will halt “inappropriate” joint military exercises with South Korea. The leaders also agreed to return the remains of U.S. troops, including prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action during the Korean War. Nearly 7,800 U.S. soldiers remained unaccounted for after the conflict. Kim told reporters “the world will see a major change,” although both leaders remained unclear on specific denuclearization efforts. Following the summit, Trump thanked Kim for “taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people.”