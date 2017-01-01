Trump and Kim exchange letters

President Donald Trump plans to visit South Korea on Saturday after exchanging letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump will begin the two-day visit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon spokesman Ko Min-jung said.

On Sunday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump sent a letter to Kim, adding that “correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing.” The North Korean Central News Agency said Kim received the “excellent” letter and “he would seriously contemplate the interesting content.”

South Korea’s presidential office called the letters a positive development. Trump and Moon plan to discuss “ways to work together to foster lasting peace through the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while strengthening the two countries’ alliance,” Ko said.

Negotiations between Kim and Trump stalled in February after an unsuccessful summit in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, one of North Korea’s few allies, during the G-20 summit in Japan on Friday and Saturday.