Trump: Almost all ISIS territory reclaimed
by Kent Covington
Posted 2/07/19, 11:01 am
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he expects to announce next week that the United States and its partners have retaken 100 percent of Islamic State (ISIS) territory in Iraq and Syria. “Thanks to the global coalition, including all of you here today and to our other partners, the ISIS caliphate has been decimated,” he said during a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the State Department in Washington. The meeting included foreign ministers and senior officials from the 79-member coalition.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told those gathered that while American forces are leaving Syria, the United States will not cede its leadership in the effort to completely erase the terror group: “We all know that there is more work ahead of us. The recent suicide bombing in Manbij incident shows that ISIS remains a dangerous threat in territory it does not control.” He was referencing a January attack in a Syrian town that killed 18 people, including four Americans. Pompeo also said the nature of the fight is changing, and the coalition must step up efforts to root out ISIS sleeper cells. Some allies in Syria and elsewhere have expressed concern that the U.S. troop pullout will allow terror groups to resurge in the region.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 02/07/2019 03:20 pm
I think Trump is being lied to by our intelligence about ISIS. ISIS is always going to be there. We just should be out of it. We should not be sacrificing our military in the name of "training" muslim military. Muslims hate us. Our military have been killed by those we are helping. It is SO WRONG!
The Taliban never went away even though Obama had OSAMA "killed". Calling Osama "dead" doesn't make it so. Then they buried Osama at sea. How could all those people including Obama sit around a table while watching our men easily ride in and capture/kill Osama? It did not happen. You can't dig up a body buried at sea and test it for DNA. Osama's death was FAKE NEWS!