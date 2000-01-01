Trump ally cements win in Kansas gubernatorial primary

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach secured the Republican nomination for governor when his opponent, incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer, conceded Tuesday evening. The latest vote count showed the Trump-endorsed Kobach had a razor-thin lead of 345 votes over Colyer out of more than 311,000 votes counted from last week’s GOP primary. Colyer’s concession followed a contentious week in which the candidates threatened to demand a recount, hinted at lawsuits, and sent observers to monitor the county-by-county provisional ballot review. Kobach recused himself from election duties Friday after Colyer demanded it.

Colyer, the state’s former lieutenant governor, replaced former Gov. Sam Brownback in January when he assumed the role of U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Kobach co-chaired President Donald Trump’s now-disbanded commission on voter fraud and is an outspoken proponent of voter ID laws and the president’s immigration policy. He secured Trump’s endorsement and a congratulatory tweet Wednesday: “Kris will win in November and be a great Governor!” Come November, Kobach will face state Sen. Laura Kelly, who easily secured the Democratic nomination. Businessman Greg Orman will likely run as an independent.