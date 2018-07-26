Trump again denies knowing in advance of Trump Tower meeting
by Harvest Prude
Posted 7/27/18, 12:29 pm
Michael Cohen claimed Thursday that then–presidential candidate Donald Trump approved the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian officials offering dirt on campaign rival Hillary Clinton. Cohen, formerly Trump’s lawyer, claimed he and others were in the room when Trump Jr. informed his father of the Russian offer to meet, CNN reported.
Cohen is reportedly ready to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller about his story, which supports the allegation that the president tried to aid Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election his favor. But Cohen’s uncorroborated assertion is not “hefty evidence,” St. John’s University law professor John Barrett told The Atlantic. “I can’t imagine a prosecutor basing a charge on something that thin.” The FBI and the Justice Department are investigating Cohen over New York business dealings and other matters. In a tweet Friday, President Trump again denied knowing about the meeting: “Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam.”
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a summer intern for WORLD.
Comments
E ColePosted: Fri, 07/27/2018 03:10 pm
I wondered how WORLD would tell this story since what we are seeing is perhaps evidence of collusion and we certainly aren’t allowed to believe there was any of that. Just like we weren’t supposed to believe that Trump Sr. crafted the lie that Jr. originally told about the purpose of the June 2016 meeting. That is, until there was email evidence and the administration admitted he was lying, and then it was unfortunate but still forgivable for some reason I can’t recall.
To find a quote saying that eye-witness testimony is "something that thin” is laughable. I bet there are tens of thousands of people in prison because of testimony from persons making plea deals that will be delighted to hear they should all go free. Of course it is possible that Cohen might be lying. But cooperating witnesses run the risk of a perjury charge and the loss of their deal if they get caught in a lie, so it would be risky for him.
WORLD needs to give us the news in an unbiased manner, and it has never been more important than it is right now. There was a time when at least the editorial board stood for Christian principles without spinning the facts to suit the masses (see unfit to lead article), and we need that now. This administration tries to stifle the truth and tells us that the free press is our enemy. We already have Fox News if we only want Trump cheerleading. We already have CNN if we want the opposite spin. Give us the truth. Give us quotes from different perspectives and let us weigh the evidence. Trump has been a good president in some respects and he should get credit for that, but it seems clear that he is completely untrustworthy. His business dealings, his marriages, his affairs and his politics have all been steeped in one lie after another and then he tells us not to believe what we see and hear. And many bow down and acquiesce.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 07/27/2018 02:56 pm
That's unfair. WORLD has posted many articles critical of Trump, including one that called on him to resign from the candidacy. You could argue that they're not harsh enough, but you definitely couldn't call them Trump "cheerleaders", particularly for an article like this. This isn't op-ed, this isn't an opinion column. It's the facts, and by the nature of the article, it's meant to be a quick, concise, summary of them--which I would say is fitting, given that there's not currently any major new developments. Trump has always denied this; the fact that he's still denying it isn't hugely important. When the chips start to fall, then will be the time for a major article weighing quotes and perspectives, but as it is, giving us the Cliff Notes of the ongoing investigation is quite enough.
E ColePosted: Fri, 07/27/2018 04:03 pm
I was not referring to this article alone. I realize that there are Trump fans who are going to see even the reporting of facts as criticism and will jump to his defense no matter what he does, and there are haters who aren’t going to give Trump credit for doing anything right. My appeal is to neither of those groups. My appeal is really to WORLD because it has been increasingly frustrating trying to get the whole truth even though I read from quite a few sources. I realize WORLD is not an organization with unlimited resources and that has to be taken into consideration. But WORLD did not report the story about Karen McDougal at all until this week after there was a recording released that gave proof that Trump had lied to us again, so it could no longer be ignored. They kept quiet about the Stormy Daniels matter for months longer than it could be justified by just being cautious. Almost every article that is about Trump bad behavior is a “facts only” short piece and too often (like this article) they only provide a quote from one perspective, sometimes even ending articles with quotes directly from the White House as if that settles the matter. And why isn’t there ever an opinion piece that addresses Trumps treatment of women or minorities? Would Obama have been allowed to get away with the behavior that people accept as “Trump being Trump” and so we collectively roll our eyes and go about our day as if it doesn’t matter? I believe in the WORLD organization and I believe the vast majority of the writers are trying to be fair. But when the press is under attack as it is right now, we must all be vigilant.