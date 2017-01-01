Trump advisers pushed for nuclear exports to Saudi Arabia
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/20/19, 12:15 pm
WASHINGTON—Senior Trump administration officials pushed to build nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia despite objections from White House lawyers, according to a new report the House Oversight and Reform Committee released Tuesday that is based on the accounts of unnamed whistleblowers and White House documents. The committee’s findings show that top officials promoted an effort to develop “dozens of nuclear power plants” in the region and accuses officials, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, of trying to circumvent normal national security procedures to push the deal, dubbed the “Marshall Plan for the Middle East.” At least one whistleblower claimed officials did not consult Congress, violating the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 that says lawmakers must approve the exports of nuclear technology, despite White House lawyers’ warnings.
The committee also alleges that Flynn had conflicts of interest due to his relationship with IP3 International, a firm that advocated for U.S. nuclear exports to prevent countries from working with China or Russia. Before joining the administration, Flynn advised IP3, and his work on the plan may have furthered the organization’s private interests, according to the report. Flynn, who left the Trump administration in early 2017, is currently awaiting sentencing for lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The report warned that though Flynn’s successor, H.R. McMaster, canceled the plan, some iteration of it may still be under consideration. The Oversight and Reform Committee announced it is opening a joint investigation with the House Intelligence Committee into the new Marshall Plan and whether it is still ongoing.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
GlongPosted: Wed, 02/20/2019 01:40 pm
Conclusions based on "unnamed whistleblowers" and "alleged" information make me highly suspicious of the veracity of the report.
Berry KathrynPosted: Wed, 02/20/2019 02:40 pm
Agreed! I was thinking that. Thx
Big JimPosted: Wed, 02/20/2019 04:54 pm
This is what it's going to be like for the next two years - endless investigations and leaks and accusations coming from the Democrats in the House. Get used to it.
Peter AllenPosted: Wed, 02/20/2019 07:33 pm
Nuclear power in Saudi Arabi is like employees with a 50% discount shopping across the street at full price. The reason would be..??
OldMikePosted: Wed, 02/20/2019 09:35 pm
I agree with all of you. This “report” came from the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
And who currently controls the House? Could they possibly have an unspoken agenda behind this “report?” Is “report” a new synonym for “here’s another attempt at trashing President Trump?”
And finally, as Mr. Allen says, how could the Saudis possibly need nuclear power?
But please, Dems, continue with your efforts. I think you will find a large number of Americans are somewhat less gullible than your base.
Rebecca IPosted: Wed, 02/20/2019 11:49 pm
A picture is worth a thousand words.... And the pictures used in various Sift articles by Harvest Prude seem to say a lot. This Michale Flynn photo is not one I would choose if I were him- angry ugly. Similiar are the pictures usually used for Trump- the most unflattering shots to be had. Not so when it comes to Ms Ocasio-Cortez: for the woman who wants to trade democracy for socialism and created 'The Green New Deal' a glamour shot was used. What is the message here? Why ugly pictures of our President? I hope for more neutral reporting in the choice of pictures. Please?