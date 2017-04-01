Trump admonishes NATO allies

President Donald Trump scolded NATO allies in Brussels today for not spending more on the alliance’s mutual defense pledge. “Members of the alliance must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations,” Trump said. “Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defense. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States.” On the campaign trail, Trump often called NATO obsolete and unfair, and he didn’t hold back during his first meeting with NATO leaders. He said over the last eight years, the United States has spent more on defense than all of the other NATO countries combined. Trump said each country needs to adjust its defense spending to meet the minimum agreement of at least 2 percent of its gross domestic product.

