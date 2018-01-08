Trump administration allows limited-coverage health insurance

The Trump administration announced on Wednesday a rule allowing the sale and renewal of low-cost, limited-coverage healthcare insurance plans lasting 12 to 36 months as an alternative to pricey Obamacare policies. Critics said that the new plans don’t cover preexisting conditions and may surprise customers with coverage gaps. Some charged that, unable to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s administration is trying to sabotage it. The rule could siphon potential customers for ACA policies out of the pool. The GOP has already ended the individual mandate’s tax penalty and eliminated key subsidies to insurers.

But Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that under Obamacare premiums rose and choices dwindled. “President Trump is bringing more affordable insurance options back to the market,” he said. “These plans aren’t for everyone, but they can provide a much more affordable option for millions of the forgotten men and women left out by the current system.”