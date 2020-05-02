Trump acquitted
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/05/20, 05:43 pm
WASHINGTON—By a mostly party-line vote, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday rejected the Democrats’ attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, putting to rest the inquiry and trial that has dogged his administration the past few months. The number of guilty votes on both articles of impeachment fell far below the 67-vote threshold for removal from office. Forty-eight senators voted to convict the president of the charge in the first article, abuse of power. The second article, obstruction of Congress, garnered only 47 votes.
Were there any surprises? Only Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, bucked his party and cast a vote to remove Trump from office on the first article. He said House Democrats did not have a legitimate case to argue Trump obstructed Congress because they had not fought to secure testimony through the courts. Three moderate Democrats, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Doug Jones of Alabama, all announced shortly before the vote they would vote with their party.
The Trump campaign said the acquittal means the president is “totally vindicated.” “This impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history,” said Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager. But Democrats might not be finished in their investigation into the president’s dealings with Ukraine. CNN reported Wednesday that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said he likely will subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton recently went public with allegations that Trump told him he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to announce corruption investigations against Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.
Dig deeper: Read my article in The Stew on how House Democrats’ decision to impeach Trump could backfire politically.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 02/05/2020 06:15 pm
You say this acquittal has put to rest this attempt to oust Mr. Trump. Haha! If only that were so!
RKPosted: Wed, 02/05/2020 07:30 pm
Charles Colson wrote about how the Nixon White House could manipulate Christian leaders concerned about power in the political world. All I ask is caution in our witness, that we don't drive non-Chrisitans furher away by minimizing or excusing Donald Trump's evil thoughts, words and actions for the sake of political power, nor provide a stumbling block for weaker Christians but saying that we need to protect the Supreme Court and certain policies at the price of God's holiness.
I think one can criticize the Democrats' impeachment trial, call out Democratic and Republican transgressions versus the Father, fight for pro-Life positions and religious freedom without capitulating to evil. Whatever we do, we are always witnesses for God as believers. Please be careful everyone. It is one thing to say Donald Trump is a better choice for President than any other Republican or Democratic candidate, and to call out concerns about theology of Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and others, It is another thing to criticize evil in other politcians and letting Trump off the hook. Please don't make it appear as if Jesus would say it's okay to excuse misogynist, insulting, devisive, ignorant and mean actions just because he helps evangelical causes like abortion and the Supreme Court. We can praise him for what he does right, but criticize for what he does wrong. We should not let any of our actions hinder others from seeing Christ.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-christian-right-is-helping-driv...
TheodorePosted: Wed, 02/05/2020 09:41 pm
Glory to God alone should be our life's purpose. Politicians don't save us. God saves us!
FBPosted: Wed, 02/05/2020 11:24 pm
Thank you for the simple presentation of the facts!