Trump accuses Google of rigging search results

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said Tuesday the White House is taking a look at whether the government should regulate tech giant Google. Trump accused Google on Tuesday of rigging its search results to favor negative news about him. “They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation—will be addressed!” the president tweeted, noting that search results for “Trump News” found stories almost entirely from what he called the “Fake News Media,” including CNN. Google pushed back on that claim Tuesday, saying its goal is to give users the most relevant answers to their queries quickly. “Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” the company said in a statement.