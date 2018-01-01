Trump accuses Google of rigging search results
by Kent Covington
Posted 8/29/18, 11:24 am
President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said Tuesday the White House is taking a look at whether the government should regulate tech giant Google. Trump accused Google on Tuesday of rigging its search results to favor negative news about him. “They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation—will be addressed!” the president tweeted, noting that search results for “Trump News” found stories almost entirely from what he called the “Fake News Media,” including CNN. Google pushed back on that claim Tuesday, saying its goal is to give users the most relevant answers to their queries quickly. “Search is not used to set a political agenda, and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” the company said in a statement.
Comments
TheAbundantLandPosted: Wed, 08/29/2018 02:04 pm
Whats interesting is that you reported this and did absolutely no analysis comparing Google results vs any other results.
Note that only AFTER he posted that does Fox News now show up in Google results for Trump News. And Donald Trumps OWN website does not even show up until page 7.
Bing and DuckDuckGo results show a more balanced selection of news that do not favor the major liberal news outlets. For example, both show trump.news, donaltrumpnews.co, and Fox News in top results. On Google trump.news is on page 6. They also both show Al Jazeera, which is interesting.
Laura WPosted: Wed, 08/29/2018 03:22 pm
That's not how the Sift works. They just report brief summaries of breaking news, and save analysis for longer articles later. Anyway, for what it's worth, I just did a Google search using Startpage (keeps Google from knowing who's requesting the search, so you don't get personalized results), and trump.news is in the middle of page 2, not 6, for me.
Brendan BossardPosted: Wed, 08/29/2018 02:10 pm
I trust neither Google's claim of neutrality nor government intrusion in this matter. Let the market of ideas work.
ElainePosted: Wed, 08/29/2018 04:37 pm
Let's see, Google takes its marching orders from majority stock holder George Soros so their is no possibility of there being any bias in their search engine whatsoever! Hah!
I note that Google's bias is not obvious just in the political area but in many other areas also. I don't trust either Google or their sister, Twitter. Both are beholden to Soros and his pro-communistic brethren in the MSM.