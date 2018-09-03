Trump accepts invitation to meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump plans to meet by May with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented summit to discuss the country’s nuclear program, White House officials confirmed late Thursday. South Korean national security director Chung Eui-yong announced the meeting after leading a delegation Thursday to the White House to brief Trump on inter-Korea talks that took place earlier this week. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee confirmed the meeting in a statement, and said it will occur “at a place and time to be determined.” Trump in a Twitter post said Kim spoke with the South Korean delegates about denuclearization and agreed to halt all missile testing. “Great progress being made, but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached,” he said. If the meeting holds, it would be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S, president since the 1950s Korean War. South Korean President Moon Jae-in lauded the summit as a “historical milestone” that could set the efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula “really on track.”