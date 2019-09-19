Trudeau deals with brownface scandal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized Wednesday for wearing racially offensive costumes in his younger years. A photo from 2011 published in Time magazine showed him in brownface at an “Arabian Nights” party when he worked as a teacher at West Point Grey Academy in British Columbia. Trudeau was 29 at the time. “I should have known better then, but I didn’t, and I am deeply sorry for it,” he said.

How will this affect his reelection chances? Trudeau is already on shaky ground with voters after an ethics scandal came to light over the summer. He has admitted to wearing dark makeup with a costume one other time, and a separate photo of him in blackface from the early 1990s also surfaced. His opponent, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, said Trudeau “is not fit to govern this country.”