Police: six dead, nine injured in New York truck attack

UPDATE: Police officials say six people are dead and nine others suffered injuries when a truck plowed along a bike path near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (4:15 p.m.): Police in New York City say someone driving a truck plowed onto a busy bike path near the World Trade Center, striking several people. According to witnesses, the driver jumped out of the car and began firing what appeared to be a gun. Police said it’s not clear yet whether anyone was shot. One person is in custody, but police have not released any other details. An Associated Press photographer at the scene reported seeing two bodies near the bike path lying on the ground, covered with tarps. Other witnesses reported seeing bloodied victims at the scene.