Truce declared over sanctuary cities for the unborn

Pro-life advocates in Texas said they designed a series of local ordinances to save innocent lives, not obstruct freedom of speech. Last week, they reached an agreement with pro-abortion groups over the measures, and both sides declared victory in the dispute.

“There’s no question that is a win for us,” tweeted the Lilith Fund, one of the pro-abortion groups.

The conflict began last summer when the small East Texas city of Waskom declared itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” City leaders passed an ordinance protecting unborn babies within the city limits, and other cities followed Waskom’s example. Supporters hoped the laws would discourage pro-abortion groups from opening facilities close to the Louisiana border.

Since the ordinances also made it unlawful to aid women in getting an abortion, pro-abortion groups said it constrained their freedom of speech. The American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Lilith Fund and the Texas Equal Access Fund sued Waskom and six other Texas sanctuary cities in February.

The towns added clarification to the ordinances that the provisions outlawing abortion may not be “construed to prohibit any conduct protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.” They also removed a passage that designated the Lilith Fund, the Texas Equal Access Fund, and several other pro-abortion groups as “criminal organizations.”

Pro-life groups called the changes insignificant. Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas, said the original ordinances never denied First Amendment rights, and the added language clarified the measures outlawed abortion—not free speech. His organization said in a statement that the removal of the list of criminal organizations “does not change the fact that if the Lilith Fund pays for an abortion which takes place within any of the sanctuary cities for the unborn, they will still be breaking the law, and would still be able to be considered a criminal organization.”

The changes were enough to satisfy the ACLU, which withdrew the lawsuit.

Rebecca Parma, a legislative team member at Texas Right to Life, added, “By removing that … we were able to cut the legs out from underneath the lawsuit by the ACLU. They were just throwing anything they could at the court, trying to strike down the ordinance, and it failed.”

Dickson said the pro-life victory will encourage other cities to pass similar ordinances: “That’s going to be in our toolbox.”

Katie Glenn with Americans United for Life said the cities will probably face more lawsuits. Currently, no one faces the penalties of the ordinances because none of the sanctuary cities have abortion facilities. She said if an abortion business opened in one of the towns and the town criminally charged an abortionist, he or she could challenge the ordinances again: “I think that’s probably why the ACLU was happy to back off—because if it ever enters the realm of non-hypothetical, they’ll just file another lawsuit, and we’ll do this all over again.”