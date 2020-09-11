Tropical Storm Eta lashes Florida Keys

The storm made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key, Fla., late on Sunday and maintained maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour early Monday. The slow-moving storm could bring an additional 6 to 12 inches of rainfall to the already flooded South Florida. Eta brought severe flooding and destruction to Mexico and Central America after it blew into Nicaragua last week as a Category 4 hurricane.

How are local officials responding? In Lauderhill, firefighters pulled one person out of a car that drove into a canal on Sunday night and continued to search for other people. Authorities in the Florida Keys shut down several school districts and ordered mandatory evacuations for mobile home parks, campgrounds, and other low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued tropical storm warnings for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay. Eta is on track to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday.

Dig deeper: Find the latest information at the National Hurricane Center.