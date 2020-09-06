Tropical Storm Cristobal heads north

The storm that dumped rain on the South could join forces with another weather system coming out of the Rocky Mountains this week. Tropical Storm Cristobal, now weakened to a tropical depression, swept through Missouri on Tuesday and is set to bring more rain, high wind, and thunderstorms to the Midwest. The storm already caused flooding and dangerous weather in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, as well as a tornado in Florida.

Which states should prepare? Winds of up to 45 mph threaten a swath of the country from Illinois to South Dakota. The wind threatens to whip up wildfires in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota, according to forecasters. Parts of the region could see flooding and tornadoes, as well.

Dig deeper: Follow the movement of the two storms at the National Weather Service website.