Troops stationed near Washington going home
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/04/20, 06:20 pm
First, the U.S. Army called up members of the 82nd Airborne Division to wait outside the nation’s capital to respond to riots if needed. On Wednesday, it looked like the Pentagon would send the troops back to Fort Bragg, N.C. But Defense Secretary Mark Esper reversed the decision and told them to stay put. On Thursday, Esper reversed the reversal.
Why all the take-backs? Esper also said on Wednesday that he did not support President Donald Trump’s proposed use of the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military to quell protests over last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But he kept the troops in the area after a meeting at the White House. On Wednesday night, protests in Washington remained mostly peaceful, and the Pentagon issued orders for the soldiers to go home.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 06/04/2020 07:41 pm
Well how are we going to stop the rioting without using both the police and the military? Are we OK with letting businesses serving black communities being looted, destroyed and burned? Doesn't the President have the power to stop it if the local cities and states don't?
The insurrection act does apply
"to address an insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination or conspiracy, in any state, which results in the deprivation of Constitutionally-secured rights, and where the state is unable, fails, or refuses to protect said rights (§ 253)."
What the heck is going on when generals are defying the President of the United States? Clearly, constitutional secured rights are being denied!
Fourteenth Amendment
".... No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws .... "
Aren't the rights of the business owners being denied? How can the general say that the Insurrection Act does not apply? Should not the general be fired immediately? When did generals outrank the President?