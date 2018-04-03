Troop deployments and judicial quotas

A partisan win in a nonpartisan race
Democrats are crowing over a seemingly obscure judicial election in Wisconsin, citing it as evidence that even conservative voters have had it with Republicans.
Wisconsin selects its state Supreme Court judges using a nonpartisan election system, meaning party affiliations are left off the ballot and, therefore, party funding and endorsements aren’t typically an issue. But Milwaukee Judge Rebecca Dallet earned support—and money—from high-profile Democrats across the country, including former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock earned support from Republican Gov. Scott Walker—and benefited from more than $300,000 in spending by the state Republican Party, a first in state history.
President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by just 22,000 votes in 2016. Dallet won Tuesday by nearly 12 percentage points, with voter turnout at about 22 percent, which was typical for such state elections. But this is the first time in more than 20 years a non-incumbent, liberal candidate has won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Pundits are calling the contest another bellwether for midterm congressional elections in November. Dallet herself told a fundraising crowd in San Francisco, “We really set the stage with my race.” After the results came in, Walker tried to rally Republicans.
“Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI,” he tweeted. “The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred—we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November.”
Despite Walker’s apparent alarm, political analysts see nothing surprising in the Wisconsin race.
“It is common for the non-presidential party to perform better in non-presidential elections, and the 2018 cycle has been no exception,” said Kyle Kondik with the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “That guarantees nothing for the fall, but the results are encouraging for Democrats.” —L.F.