Troop deployments and judicial quotas

Frustrated by congressional inaction on immigration initiatives, a cornerstone of his 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump decided this week to take executive action, sending the National Guard to the southern border and ordering immigration judges to clear more cases.

The immigration actions started on Good Friday when the Justice Department sent a memo to immigration court judges, ordering them to complete 700 cases a year. The quota is intended to reduce a backlog of immigration cases critics blame for enabling too many would-be immigrants to remain in the country indefinitely.

In a study published last year, the Government Accountability Office reported 437,000 immigration cases sat pending at the start of fiscal year 2015, with courts clearing only 199,000 cases by the end of that year. The backlog isn’t due to new cases, which declined 20 percent between 2009 and 2015, but to the rising popularity of continuances.

Immigration judges have the ability to temporarily adjourn a case, or issue a continuance, for a wide variety of reasons, including an attorney illness, government requests for more time to prepare a case, or technology malfunctions. But since 2006, continuances have become much more popular. Their use rose 23 percent between 2006 and 2015, with two-thirds of continuances recorded as respondent-related. The attorney general’s office has launched a review of continuance practices and this month invited interested groups to submit briefs on the issue.

In 2015, immigration judges completed an average of 807 cases each, but Andrew Arthur, a resident fellow with the Center for Immigration Studies, noted that each judge has an average of 1,837 cases pending. Even with no new cases, it would take more than two years to eliminate the backlog. Still, Arthur calls 700 cases per year a reasonable goal, given that it’s actually less than the average number of cases completed currently.

And Trump intends to make sure courts have fewer new cases to process in the coming months.

On Wednesday, the president deployed the National Guard to the U.S. southern border to help with enforcement efforts and act as a deterrent to immigrants trying to come into the country illegally. The administration did not say how many troops would deploy, how long they would stay, or how much the effort would cost, but Trump said the troops would stay “until we can have a wall.”

The governors of Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico quickly signaled their support, but critics decried the move as unhelpful theatrics. “Mexico is not an adversary,” retired Maj. Gen. Paul Eaton, a vocal Trump critic, told The New York Times. “Why would you present this offensive barrier to a friendly country?”

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both deployed National Guard troops to the southern border during their time in office to assist with apprehensions and drug seizures. But illegal border crossings have dropped dramatically since then. According to government statistics, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended just 303,916 immigrants in fiscal year 2017—the lowest number in 47 years.