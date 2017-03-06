Trio of suicide bombers target Kabul funeral

Three suicide bombers killed six people and wounded 87 others during a burial ceremony at a cemetery in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday. The funeral was for Salim Ezadyar, the son of a senior Afghan parliamentarian, who died during violent protests Friday. Although several senior Afghan government officials attended the funeral, none died in the blasts. Saturday’s bombing comes three days after a massive truck bomb killed 90 people and wounded 450 others. Protesters gathered in the nation’s capital Friday to protest the lack of security that allowed such a terrible attack. Police clashed with protesters, killing several, including Ezadyar. President Ashraf Ghani has called for an investigation into the police response to the protest, including whether officers fired on the crowd. During a televised address, Ghani called for unity: “Terrorist groups plot to sow chaos. Their aim is to create poor governance and disorder in communities. We must not let ourselves fall into the trap that the enemies have brought to our country.”