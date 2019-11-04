Treasury misses deadline to disclose Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON—Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said he needed more time to review House Democrats’ request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., had asked the IRS to turn over six years of the president’s tax returns by Wednesday. Neal also requested the returns from the president’s trust and seven business entities. Mnuchin said in a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee that the request “raises serious issues concerning the constitutional investigative authority, the legitimacy of the asserted legislative purpose, and the constitutional rights of American citizens.” He is reviewing the request with the Justice Department.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he would not disclose his returns as long as he’s being audited. “I would love to give them, but I’m not going to do it while I’m under audit,” he said. There is no rule against subjects of IRS audits disclosing their tax filings.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Fox News on Sunday that Democrats would never receive the president’s returns.