Travel ban likely will survive Supreme Court review

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday concerning President Donald Trump’s executive order to block travel from terror-prone countries. The case will determine whether the U.S. government can keep people out of the country indefinitely based on nationality. Opponents contend the ban—which blocks travel from seven countries, five of which have majority Muslim populations—is designed to exclude Muslims from the United States. Questions from Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy signaled their support for the ban, suggesting the president likely has the necessary votes to win. Trump v. Hawaii is the court’s first comprehensive look at the order, now in its third version since Trump assumed office. The high court agreed in December to allow most of the travel order to remain in effect while litigation played out. The Trump administration is asking the court to reverse lower court rulings that would strike down the ban, which the president says protects the United States from terror attacks. A decision is expected by late June.