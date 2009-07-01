Translators complete American Sign Language Bible

Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel marked the end of a 38-year project involving 53 sign language translators—many of them deaf. Deaf Missions this week finished translating the Bible from its original languages into American Sign Language. The project started with the New Testament, which took 23 years to complete.

How does it work? The American Sign Language Version (ASLV) includes chapter-by-chapter videos of ASL narration of Biblical texts. The ASLV is available in five formats, and more than 1 million users already have downloaded the Bible App version, according to Deaf Missions.

