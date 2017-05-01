Transgender student wins restroom case appeal
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/30/17, 03:49 pm
A Wisconsin high school girl who identifies as a boy should be allowed to use the boy’s restroom, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today. Ashton Whitaker, a 17-year-old senior, won permission to use the boy’s bathroom in September when a district court judge overruled objections from the Kenosha Unified School District. The appeals court upheld that ruling, dismissing the school district’s claims of harm to other students. The 7th Circuit declared other students’ concerns “hypothetical,” in contrast to the real harm Whitaker suffered. If the school district appeals, Whitaker’s case could be the first involving transgender restroom access to go before the Supreme Court. The justices decided not to hear another case involving restroom and locker room access for transgender students earlier this year after the Trump administration revoked guidelines requiring schools to open facilities based on gender identity, not biology. That case challenged the federal government’s right to issue such a directive, but subsequent cases have focused on whether gender expression is a constitutionally protected right.
Comments
Dean from OhioPosted: Tue, 05/30/2017 04:56 pm
The well-being of the 99% is complete trash to these communist judges. May God have mercy on them for their wicked deeds and the mountain of punishment that awaits them after the Last Judgement.
MTJanetPosted: Tue, 05/30/2017 06:06 pm
Why can't this child be referred to a single stall bathroom? The teachers surely have one available. What is striking and completely alarming is that common sense alternatives are not explored - it is just assumed that all must conform to the one. I suppose going forward that all government schools should replace common gender bathrooms with single stalls. Not a bad idea as that would also decrease the drug trafficking occurring in the current bathroom settings.
JerryMPosted: Tue, 05/30/2017 08:00 pm
This is more evidence of the elites in the judicial imposing the "progressive" agenda and its delusionary thinking. Like the judge in Colorado ruling against laws prohibiting women going topless. Forget thousands of years of history and common sense. Even research, robust and unspun, does not support these changes. But the flesh cries out...