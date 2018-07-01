Transgender rights trump privacy rights in public schools

Oregon public school students heading back to class this fall should be prepared to share restrooms, locker rooms, and showers with students of the opposite sex, courtesy of a federal court ruling handed down last week. And students in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey could face a similar situation given a newly revised ruling from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Students and parents in Oregon and Pennsylvania sued their respective schools over policies that allow transgender students to use the private facilities that affirm their gender identity. The cases illustrate how judges consistently affirm two key arguments of transgender advocates: First, the students’ right to bodily privacy is outweighed by the need to protect transgender students from “discrimination,” and second, Title IX, the federal prohibition against sex discrimination in publicly funded schools, requires schools to allow students to use the private facilities that correspond with their gender identity.

“There are certain positions being accepted as fact without any underlying basis for it,” said attorney Herb Grey, who represents the plaintiffs suing Oregon’s Dallas School District No. 2.

In the Pennsylvania case, Doe v. Boyertown Area School District, a three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit in May hastily asserted a gender dysphoric student’s so-called right to use the sex-segregated facility of her choice.

In his ruling dismissing the Oregon students’ privacy pleas, U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez last Tuesday accepted and repeatedly cited the 3rd Circuit’s interpretation of Title IX, that the law “prohibits discrimination against transgender students in school facilities.” He added that students do not “have a fundamental right not to share school facilities with transgender students whose assigned sex is different than theirs.”

As with the cases in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois, Hernandez disregarded Oregon students’ concerns that they might be see or be seen by students of the opposite sex in various stages of undress or using the restroom. Citing Doe v. Boyertown, Hernandez said the “plight of transgender students who are not allowed to use facilities consistent with their gender identity” outweigh all other student privacy concerns.

On Thursday, the 3rd Circuit revised its ruling in Doe v. Boyertown but did not substantially alter its Title IX interpretation. However, four judges issued a dissent, written by Judge Kent Jordan, that said the court went beyond what was necessary. Asserting that Title IX prohibits a policy requiring students to use facilities designated for their biological sex could hamper school administrators’ efforts to “thoughtfully address how best to handle the issue,” he said.

“To say or imply that there is only one legally defensible policy decision that a school district can reach is not only unsupported; it is unsupportable,” Jordan added.

He also noted the disparaging tone of the 3rd Circuit’s majority opinion. It minimizes students’ privacy concerns and seems to “treat them as a thin cover for bigotry,” Jordan wrote, despite the majority’s assurances to the contrary.

The students and parents in Oregon and Pennsylvania have not announced whether they will appeal. Lawsuits involving the definition of the word sex in Title VII employment law have already been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. As in the school transgender policy cases, lower courts have sided with LGBT activists. Gary McCaleb, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, told me that a Supreme Court decision in Title VII cases will have a bearing on the Title IX school cases.

The debate will continue in Oregon: The mother of a 15-year-old Sutherlin School District student has filed a lawsuit on behalf of her son challenging their school’s transgender student policy.