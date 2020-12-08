Train derails in Scotland

The United Kingdom’s first fatal railway crash since 2007 left four people dead and sent six others to the hospital. Several of the passenger train’s cars went down an embankment near the coastal town of Stonehaven, Scotland, on Wednesday morning. British Transport Police said they believe rescuers have found all of the passengers.

What caused the wreck? The line was not busy, but the area saw heavy rains and flooding before the derailment. Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie said the nearby River Carron, which flows through Stonehaven, burst its banks: “We obviously don’t know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here.”

