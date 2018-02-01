Trailblazing congresswoman dies at 88

WASHINGTON—Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-N.Y., a stalwart in Congress for more than three decades, died Friday morning at George Washington University Hospital with her family by her side, according to her chief of staff. The 88-year-old dean of the New York congressional delegation, who first took office in 1987, was hospitalized after a fall in her D.C. home last week. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she was “heartbroken” by the congresswoman’s death. “Louise was a trailblazer,” Pelosi said. “Her strong example inspired countless young women to know their power, and seek their rightful place at the head of the decision-making table.” In 2007, Slaughter become the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and until her death served as its ranking Democrat. The current Rules Committee chairman, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, said Slaughter “was a force to be reckoned with who always brought her spunk, fire, and dynamic leadership to every meeting.” Slaughter and her husband, Bob, were married for 57 years until his death in 2014. They had three daughters, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.