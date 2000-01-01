Trade trauma: Harley-Davidson to send business overseas
by Lynde Langdon & Kent Covington
Posted 6/26/18, 10:53 am
As a mounting trade war between the United States and other countries heats up, Harley-Davidson announced Monday it would move some production overseas. The Milwaukee, Wis.–based company said the motorcycles it sells in Europe will soon be made there after the European Union slapped a tariff on U.S. exports in retaliation for Trump administration tariffs on steel and aluminum. U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the company in a Tuesday morning tweet: “A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end—they surrendered, they quit!”
