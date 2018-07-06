Toy grenade causes travelers headaches

A Boy Scout learned a hard lesson about what not to pack for vacation Thursday morning. Authorities shut down a security checkpoint at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport because the teen packed a toy grenade in his carry-on bag. The event came one day after officials evacuated the international terminal of the city’s other major airport because of a bomb scare. A Transportation Security Administration agent spotted the novelty grenade and raised the alarm, forcing hundreds of people to move away from the immediate area on both sides of the security checkpoint. Agents later determined the item was fake. Officials said they would not charge the 17-year-old, but he could face federal fines. It’s not clear why the teen had the item in his bag.