Toxic tradition

Two men whose lives and involvement in high school football were depicted in movies from the early 2000s died this week.
James “Radio” Kennedy, who inspired the 2003 film Radio, died on Sunday at a hospice facility in Anderson, S.C. He was 72.
Kennedy received his nickname because he always carried around a transmitter radio. Due to his disabilities, he couldn’t read or write and struggled to speak. He got involved with T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson in the 1960s, when Harold Jones, the football coach at the time, took him under his wing as an unofficial assistant. Kennedy, played by Cuba Gooding Jr. in the movie, found belonging, while Jones (Ed Harris) discovered a purpose much larger than football.
On Wednesday, Herman Boone, the Virginia high school coach portrayed by Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans (2003), died at age 84 after battling cancer.
Boone led T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., to the state championship and through the early, turbulent days of school desegregation. The movie chronicles the 1971 season, when the recently integrated team, its new African American head coach, and its former head coach, who was white, pulled together to overcome racism and rigged games to go undefeated.
“That movie is not about football,” Boone said in 2017, pointing out it was instead “about some incredible young boys in Alexandria, Va., who in 1971 became an integrated team and showed the world how one can overcome their fear of diversity.” —Loren Skinker and Mickey McLean
A pair of computer programmers in Las Vegas admitted to having created massive illegal streaming platforms called iStreamItAll and Jetflicks, which rivaled companies like Netflix and Hulu. Federal authorities charged them with money laundering and criminal copyright violations. They pleaded guilty to both charges last Friday.
According to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice, iStreamItAll hosted more than 118,000 TV episodes and almost 11,000 movies without permission. The sites had tens of thousands of paid subscribers and were compatible with a multitude of devices, including “smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, video game consoles, digital media players, set-top boxes, and web browsers,” the Justice Department said. —L.S.