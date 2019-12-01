Toxic tradition

Russian director Vladimir Urin scoffed last week at one ballerina’s public criticism of a tradition his famed Bolshoi Ballet has kept up for more than 100 years. “The ballet La Bayadere has been performed thousands of times in this production in Russia and abroad, and the Bolshoi Theatre will not get involved in such a discussion,” Urin told Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.

He was defending the ballet company’s custom of putting white performers in blackface for a story set in royal India. His critic? Misty Copeland, who, as prima ballerina of New York’s American Ballet Theatre, is the first African-American principal dancer of any major international ballet company. Copeland reposted on Instagram a photo of two Bolshoi dancers in blackface at a rehearsal and said, “This is the reality of the ballet world.”

Several Bolshoi fans on the internet joined Urin in defending the company. They argued that the Bolshoi was simply holding to tradition, that no one else had claimed the makeup offended them, and that the blackface was necessary because there aren’t very many people of African descent in Russia, let alone ballerinas.

Other companies around the world, including Copeland’s own American Ballet Theatre, perform La Bayadere all the time without using blackface, so there’s no excuse for the Bolshoi’s insistence on a practice that’s almost universally considered racist and that does nothing to add to the quality of the performance. But Urin and his comrades invoking tradition to justify racial aggression can serve as a caution to others, especially during a time of year when tradition dictates so many aspects of life.

A much better-known ballet, The Nutcracker, has run into problems of a similar but less clear-cut nature. The second part of the ballet includes a series of short numbers called divertissements showcasing what are supposed to be dancers from around the world: Arabia, China, Russia, Spain. But the parts are often played by white dancers as caricatures of those cultures. Women in the Arabian dance dress as scantily clad harem girls, while the men in the Chinese dance have Fu Manchu mustaches.

Ballet companies have tried different things to make the productions more sensitive. The Richmond Ballet in Virginia invited a Chinese ballet dancer to choreograph the Chinese divertissement. Artistic director Stoner Winslett incorporated animals from each country into the performances and tried to make them the focus rather than the people. “We tried to do all respectful things,” she told Dance magazine in 2013.

In a recent conversation with WORLD editor-in-chief Marvin Olasky, Justin Giboney, a political strategist and Christian activist offered advice to white people for engaging in discussions of race. His suggestions could apply to the Bolshoi ballet, the numerous performances of The Nutcracker, and to any other group confronted with the uncomfortable fact that one of their traditions might hurt someone else: Avoid the defensive crouch.

“You can’t carry on a conversation well from a posture of self-defense,” Giboney said. “Too often on both sides, we try to come out of conversations about culture and race with a perfect narrative. Nobody left a conversation with Jesus with a perfect narrative. We have to be honest and ready for self-examination, not ready to say we’re angels and they’re demons.”