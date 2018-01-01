Death toll rises in Missouri boat accident

UPDATE: Officials said the bodies of four missing tourists have been found at Table Rock Lake in Missouri, bringing the death toll from a tour boat accident there to 17.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:20 a.m.): At least 13 people died and four were still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a Missouri lake Thursday. High winds and storms assailed the duck boat, which can operate on water or land, during an evening cruise on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Mo. Fourteen people survived the accident, including seven who were injured and taken to the hospital. President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences Friday morning: “My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri. Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!”