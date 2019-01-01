Tornadoes strike Oklahoma, killing two and injuring dozens
by Kent Covington
Posted 5/27/19, 11:13 am
More deadly tornadoes hit the Southern Plains on Sunday, leaving destruction in their paths. The first twister struck near Oklahoma City, where it leveled a Budget Inn motel and tore through a mobile home park, killing at least two people and injuring 29 others.
El Reno, Okla., Mayor Matt White said aside from the deaths and injuries, the tornado left heartbreaking destruction in its wake. “Pray for the families,” he said. “People have absolutely lost everything. You’re not going to believe the devastation.”
The city has established a GoFundMe page to help collect money to assist those affected by the storms.
Hours after the first twister struck, another tornado touched down near Tulsa, Okla., knocking down trees and power lines and heavily damaging numerous businesses. Officials said on Sunday they had no reports of serious injuries there.
Aslan4mePosted: Mon, 05/27/2019 11:18 pm
With the flooding in and around Muskogee, OK, the state has suffered displacement and property damage that is catastrophic, and it's not over as more turbulent weather is predicted in the next few days. The costs are mounting and will take months to evaluate the losses in business and farming.