Tornadoes strike central Iowa
by Kent Covington & Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/20/18, 11:06 am
Residents in central Iowa had little to no warning Thursday before tornadoes ripped through the region. The twisters leveled buildings in the cities of Bondurant, Marshalltown, and Pella, injuring at least 17 people. The tornadoes formed suddenly, surprising weather forecasters and residents. Marshalltown’s only hospital was damaged, and patients were transferred to health facilities in Waterloo and Grundy Center. The storm also blew off the cupola of Marshalltown’s historic courthouse.
Kent Covington
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
