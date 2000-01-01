Tornadoes strike central Iowa

Residents in central Iowa had little to no warning Thursday before tornadoes ripped through the region. The twisters leveled buildings in the cities of Bondurant, Marshalltown, and Pella, injuring at least 17 people. The tornadoes formed suddenly, surprising weather forecasters and residents. Marshalltown’s only hospital was damaged, and patients were transferred to health facilities in Waterloo and Grundy Center. The storm also blew off the cupola of Marshalltown’s historic courthouse.