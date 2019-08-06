Top U.S. diplomat in Russia resigns

In a parting letter to President Donald Trump, outgoing Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. warned the United States must continue to hold Moscow accountable. After two years in the post, Huntsman is returning to Utah, where many speculate he might run for governor, an office he held from 2005 to 2009.

What’s his take on Russia? Huntsman called it “one of the world’s most forbidding environments” and said U.S. Embassy staff have endured “unprecedented expulsions, forced departures, and enormous professional disruptions.” He said the United States should keep advocating for “a more responsive system of governance that includes rule of law and respect for human rights.” His resignation will take effect Oct. 3.

Dig deeper: Among the rights Russia doesn’t respect: religious freedom.