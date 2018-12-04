Top Republicans: Stop coddling Saudis

SAUDI ARABIA: U.S. senators emerged from a closed-door briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel saying the evidence overwhelmingly points to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “There’s not a smoking gun—there’s a smoking saw,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “If the crown prince went in front of a jury, he would be convicted in 30 minutes,” said Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

Opposition from top Republican lawmakers to the Trump administration version of events (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo op-ed vs. Graham op-ed) shows increased tension with congressional oversight of executive branch foreign policy.

FRANCE has become Europe’s most heavily taxed country. President Emmanuel Macron tried to ease the burden, announcing suspension of the gasoline tax increase that set off three weeks of violent protests in Paris.

ISRAEL: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unusual trip to Belgium to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is a warning to Iran and Lebanon: The diplomatic clock is running.

RUSSIA: Despite canceling their formal meeting at the G-20 summit in Argentina, U.S. President Donald Trump did approach Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russian press, to discuss Ukraine.

THAILAND: Squalid conditions persist for Pakistani Christians who escaped violence in their own country but face legal limbo and dwindling support from local churches. Many are hiding in remote areas after authorities sent about 100 Pakistani Christians to detention centers in October (more background here).

MEXICO: At least two dozen migrants have tried to cross the border to the United States, as Mexico attempts to stem the flow of asylum-seekers.

UNITED STATES: World leaders gathered in Washington for the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush Wednesday, as the U.S. government observes a national day of mourning.

