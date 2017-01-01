Top North Korean official in U.S. for pre-summit talks

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol traveled to New York on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump announced the surprise visit early Tuesday. Kim Yong Chol is a former military intelligence chief and serves as vice chairman of the North Korean ruling party’s central committee. “We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea,” Trump said in a tweet. “Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit.” Trump canceled the summit last week over verbal clashes with North Korea but announced Friday the summit could still take place. While Kim Yong Chol meets with U.S. officials in New York, the White House said a U.S. team has traveled to North Korea to work there on plans for the summit. Another delegation went to Singapore, where the summit would take place on June 12.