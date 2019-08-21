Too soon to go home

Brexit uncertainty
A British document leaked this month revealed predictions of food, medicine, and fuel shortages if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal.
The Cabinet Office compiled its findings under the code name “Operation Yellowhammer,” according to official documents obtained by The Sunday Times. The report said a no-deal Brexit would likely lead to a hard border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Most ports would be unable to adapt quickly to the additional customs regulations, which the report said could prompt a “three-month meltdown.” The report noted the lack of a deal would also lead to higher prices for fresh food and delays in delivering medical supplies since three-quarters of the nation’s medicine enters through the main English Channel crossings.
The U.K. has an Oct. 31 deadline to either finalize the exit process or leave the EU without a deal. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to pull out of the bloc with or without a separation agreement.
Michael Gove, the minister in charge of preparing for a no-deal Brexit, said the leaked document was dated and does not represent current preparations.
During the G-7 economic summit over the weekend in France, Johnson insisted his country has braced itself for a no-deal Brexit and will have a sufficient supply of food and medicine. “I think we can get through this,” he said. “This is a great, great country, the U.K., we can easily cope with a no-deal scenario.” —Onize Ohikere