Too soon to go home

Thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh refused to go back to Myanmar last week due to fears of further persecution. Myanmar, also known as Burma, granted more than 3,000 refugees permission to return home, beginning with a few hundred specific families. Some refugees left the refugee camp just across the border and hid in fear of being forcibly returned, while others told reporters and human rights groups they needed assurances of safety and citizenship. It was the second failed attempt at repatriation.

“I’ll go to Myanmar only if I have citizenship,” 26-year-old Abdul Hossain told the Associated Press. “Otherwise they will shoot and burn us.”

The Rohingya fled what the UN called “ethnic cleansing” in 2017.

Myanmar military forces used arson, rape, and mass killings against the minority group. The United Nations declared the campaign of sexual violence had “genocidal intent.” More than 700,000 Rohingya escaped to Bangladesh. In 2018, the UN recommended prosecuting top military leaders for genocide and war crimes. Myanmar’s military spokesman, Maj. Gen. Tun Tun Nyi, denied the latest UN findings, calling the accusations of genocide groundless, according to Reuters.

A 1982 law passed in the mostly Buddhist country revoked citizenship from Rohingya Muslims and continues to leave them stateless. According to Human Rights Watch, the Myanmar government also restricts their movements and denies them access to basic healthcare.

Refugees fear more of the same if they return.

Last week, the UN refugee agency interviewed Rohingya refugees and found many who wanted to go home eventually, but no one was willing to go now. On Sunday, at least 50,000 Rohingya refugees peacefully turned out on the streets of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh to pray and call for the Myanmar government to grant them citizenship and other rights.

Supporters agree the Rohingya shouldn’t be forced to go back.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called it regrettable the refugees were unwilling to go back but reiterated his country will not force them to return.

Human rights groups opposed the attempted repatriation. “Repatriations now would be dangerous and reckless,” said Matthew Smith, CEO of Fortify Rights. He said the Myanmar government needed to provide accountability for the mass atrocities against the Rohingya, give refugees citizenship, and stop violating their human rights. Myanmar plans to house returnees in “transit centers” and make them apply for national verification cards as Bengali or foreigners rather than identifying as Rohingya, Smith said. The cards would not provide rights or citizenship.