Tony Awards hand out top Broadway honors

Broadway bestowed its top accolades last night during the Tony Awards. Dear Evan Hansen, a musical about a 17-year-old who invents a friendship with a classmate who commits suicide, won the night’s top honors, winning best new musical and earning leading man Ben Platt the best actor award. Oslo, a show about the 1993 meetings between Israelis and Palestinians, won best new play of the season (see Emily Belz’s WORLD Magazine review of Oslo). A new production of Hello, Dolly! won best revival musical, and Bette Midler, earned the best musical actress award for her performance in the show. Dear Evan Hansen won a total of six Tonys, the most of any show this year.

