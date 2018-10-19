Before seeing the movie Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer, 20-year-old Kathy Zhu saw abortion as a women’s rights issue. But after seeing the film, which tells the story of how Philadelphia authorities brought abortionist and convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell to justice, Zhu found herself thinking about pictures of unborn babies at different stages of pregnancy, and started to understand what the pro-life movement was really about.

“It’s a human. It’s not just a bunch of cells together,” she told me, adding that the movie “made the fetuses—or children,” she corrected herself, “have a voice, even though they don’t.”

Zhu went to the movie with a group of friends at a political event she attended last weekend in Washington, D.C. On Monday, she announced to her 50,000 or so followers on Twitter, “Yesterday, I was pro-choice. I believed that women should have a say & the gov shouldn’t be interfering w/ our lives. Today, I’m pro-life. After watching #Gosnell & doing in-depth research, I finally understand the horrors of loopholes in late term abortion.”

Gosnell came out in theaters two weeks ago and has made about $2.7 million in gross ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo. It was the No. 10 movie in the country by box office returns the first week it was out. The film’s theatrical success has been remarkable considering the uphill battle that husband-and-wife producers Ann McElhinney and Phelim MacAleer fought to bring it to the big screen—not to mention an ongoing struggle to keep theaters from dropping it.

But Zhu’s story points to an even more significant achievement—saving the lives of babies.

Zhu believes in God but doesn’t consider herself religious. She’s an avid supporter of President Donald Trump and active in the College Republicans at the University of Central Florida, where she’s majoring in political science. She said after seeing the movie, she called her boyfriend and they talked about abortion.

“He asked me the question. He was like, [what if] if you get pregnant one day and you’re at this age, what would you do?” she said. “Before the movie, I would have been like, yeah, I would just get an abortion because I can’t afford to have a child right now. Because that would ruin my life, right? But after watching the movie … I can’t. I mean, I’ve already done what I did. It’s selfish for me to ruin an unborn child’s life only because I made a mistake.”