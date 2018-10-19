‘Today, I’m pro-life’

One local activist has had enough of the 8-foot zombie-esque, robot-like head hovering over a park in Buffalo, N.Y. He says Martin Luther King Jr. deserves better.
Samuel Herbert of Buffalo has collected more than 6,000 signatures in an effort to replace the sculpture of King unveiled in 1983. The work by artist John Woodrow Wilson was supposed to be a symbolic representation of King, an “Everyman” with whom the public could identify, The Buffalo News reported. “Enough of symbolism. We want realism,” Herbert said. He hopes to get 10,000 signatures and raise enough money to erect a new statue by 2020. —L.L.
After tracking the #MeToo movement for a year, The New York Times reported this week on 200 high-profile men who lost their jobs or major roles over sexual misconduct accusations. In the year before that, the Times found just 30 men who were fired amid public sexual assault scandals. This past year, of the 124 replacements hired for accused abusers, 54 were women. “We’ve never seen something like this before,” Joan Williams, a law professor who studies gender at the University of California, Hastings, told the Times. “Women have always been seen as risky, because they might do something like have a baby. But men are now being seen as more risky hires.” —L.L.
Singer Sinead O’Connor announced last week on Twitter that she had converted to Islam and adopted the first name to Shuhada’. (She changed her legal last name to Davitt in 2017.) Since then, she has posted several selfies showing her wearing a traditional Muslim head covering, or hijab, and a video of her singing the Islamic call to prayer. The conversion is the latest for the singer, who in the past three decades has dabbled in independent Catholicism and Christianity while intensely criticizing Roman Catholics (including tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992) for sexual abuse in the church. —L.L.
Fans of Ernest Hemingway rejoice: The author’s literary estate plans to publish two of his rarely seen stories next year. A special 2019 reissue of the 1940 classic For Whom the Bell Tolls, the tale of an American soldier in the Spanish civil war, will also include the short stories “The Monument” and “Indian Country and the White Army.” Both were written in the mid-1950s. —L.L.
Comments
CJPosted: Fri, 10/26/2018 05:34 pm
So it’s not okay for a white child to dress up like an African-American s/he admires, but it’s all right for a boy to "identify" as a girl in order to win awards in female competitions? The world has gone mad.
Bob CPosted: Fri, 10/26/2018 06:04 pm
You are correct! I can't wait to see what insanity comes next.
Bob CPosted: Fri, 10/26/2018 06:18 pm
‘Today, I’m pro-life’ = I am really glad Ms. Zhu has seen the film, then did her own research. I am also glad the producers Ann McElhinney and Phelim MacAleer had the guts and faith to produce and distribute this film that tells the truth. This is helping to exposing the lies and deception of the Planned Parenthood. Now more people are listening. Everybody should also view Ray Comforts, 180 movie. It is on line and only last for 33 minutes.