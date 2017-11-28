Tired of losing, GOP ready to pass tax reform

Evangelicals pressure Congress on DACA fix
It’s been nearly three months since President Donald Trump urged Congress to legislate a permanent solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but there have been few signs of progress.
This week, 34 evangelical leaders urged lawmakers to prioritize helping immigrants brought to the United States through no fault of their own by paving a legal pathway for them to stay.
“We carry particular concern for the future of these so-called Dreamers because they have much to offer America,” the letter reads. “Not only that, but they were brought here without their consent, and in most cases the United States is the only home they have ever known.”
The signers include American Principles Project president Frank Cannon, Southern Evangelical Seminary president Richard Land, and Samuel Rodriguez, who heads the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.
President Barack Obama created DACA to give special consideration to young illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children. Trump said Obama did not have the authority to grant legal status to the nearly 800,000 people protected under the DACA program. Congress has until March 5 to pass a fix before the first DACA recipients risk deportation.
Congress has not passed meaningful immigration reform since the Reagan administration. Most lawmakers—Republicans and Democrats—agree DACA recipients deserve special consideration. But deep partisan concerns are still at play.
Democrats want to use this window to provide a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants, which then could grant status to extended family members through the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. Only a handful of Republicans support that idea.
Most Republicans want to include broader immigration reforms into any DACA fix, primarily to beef up border security. Three Senate Republicans introduced a more modest proposal two months ago that would create a 15-year path to citizenship but suppress benefits to extended family members.
GOP leaders have not scheduled a vote for either proposal. And notably, Trump spoke to the Senate Republican Caucus on Tuesday for more than an hour and did not mention DACA once. —E.W.