Tired of losing, GOP ready to pass tax reform

WASHINGTON—Republicans still have significant disagreements over their signature tax bill, but leaders retain hope for crossing the finish line before the end of the year.

Senate Republicans took a big step toward that goal Wednesday by uniting the 52-member caucus on a key procedural vote sending the bill to the floor for a full debate. Problems within the tax bill remain, but Republicans appear to be on the same page for one reason: They can’t stomach another defeat.

President Donald Trump huddled with Senate Republicans on Tuesday and discussed what would happen if the tax bill failed.

“I think the American people will look at all of us and say, ‘I can’t believe you people didn’t pass this bill, how did you make it out of the birth canal?’” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told me.

Republicans have few legislative victories to tout in 2017, and Kennedy said voters already believe nothing is getting done.

The House of Representatives passed its version on the tax bill earlier this month, and Senate leaders have been hard at work whipping the Republican caucus to get in line. This is the same position the GOP faced on healthcare reform, when the House-passed Obamacare overhaul died in the Senate.

Conservatives can’t bear another broken promise.

This week, a group of 42 federal and state conservative groups issued a letter supporting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. And 12 conservative leaders delivered a unified statement to the GOP: “Any Senator serious about delivering tax relief for American families and all American businesses cannot in good conscience delay action on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”

Republicans feel the pressure to act, but the bill’s details still matter, and lawmakers have several concerns to consider before a final vote.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, offered some weighty demands to Senate leaders this week. She doesn’t like pairing the tax package with a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. Collins said Obamacare has problems but repealing a crucial part of it without anything to stabilize insurance markets is irresponsible.

Collins asked Trump on Tuesday if he would support the tax bill if it also provided two years of Obamacare cost-sharing reduction payments, as well as language to fund reinsurance programs aimed at bringing down premiums. He agreed to both and also OK’d her request to include a deduction for up to $10,000 in property taxes. She told reporters Senate leaders gave her assurances as well.

“I think they are eager to help me get to yes on this bill,” Collins said with a laugh.

In July, Collins was one of three Republican senators to sink the healthcare reform effort. GOP leaders know she’s not afraid to do it again and are bending to her demands. Meanwhile, three GOP fiscal conservatives—Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and James Lankford of Oklahoma—also made progress on their demands this week.

As written, the tax bill cuts federal revenue by $1.4 trillion over the next 10 years without matching spending cuts. Most Republicans are OK with that because they claim the tax cuts will boost economic growth enough to pay for the cuts over time. But it’s still a gamble.

The three senators want a safeguard in place to prevent the government from bleeding money if economic growth doesn’t soar as planned. If the economy doesn’t meet certain benchmarks after five years, they want a “trigger” to increase taxes to recover some of the lost revenue.

“We’re not talking about a large tax increase,” Lankford said. “We’re talking about small things around the edges to be able to guard against future increases in deficits.”

All three senators voted for the motion to proceed Wednesday based on an “agreement” with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to address their concern. But negotiations aren’t final, and GOP leaders haven’t released specific details of pending changes.