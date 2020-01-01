Tiny Italian village celebrates new baby

Parents Matteo and Sara put a blue ribbon on their door to announce the good news to the community of Morterone, Italy. Denis, the village’s first baby in eight years, arrived Sunday.

How big is his village? The mountain community in the Lombardy region has a population of 29 people after the birth of Denis and is considered Italy’s smallest municipality. “It wasn’t easy to be pregnant during a pandemic,” Sara told Corriere della Sera. “You were unable to go out or go and see loved ones.” But the family is planning on celebrating with a party.

