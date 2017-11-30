Tillerson downplays rumors of ouster

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House plans to fire him. “It’s laughable. It’s laughable,” Tillerson told reporters when asked about reports that President Donald Trump was considering replacing his top diplomat. Anonymous sources told The New York Times the president’s top pick for replacing Tillerson was CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Tillerson’s brief retort came as he met with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj at the State Department. He is scheduled to begin an official visit to Europe next week.