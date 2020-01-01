TikTok sues the U.S. government

The Chinese social media company claims the Trump administration violated the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by trying to ban its video-sharing app without giving sufficient notice or opportunity to respond. TikTok sued the U.S. government on Monday for trying to shut down its operations in the United States.

What did the U.S. government do? Some congressional lawmakers fear TikTok is feeding the user data of Americans to the Chinese government, posing a national security risk. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued two executive orders banning U.S. firms from doing business with the Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat, a messaging, social media, and electronic payment app. The orders have not taken effect yet. TikTok insists it does not give information to government authorities in Beijing and takes the necessary precautions to keep user data safe.

