Tiger Woods wins first tournament in five years

After a slew of physical and personal problems, Tiger Woods returned to professional golf’s spotlight Sunday, winning the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It was the 42-year-old Woods’ first victory since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational and his 80th win on the PGA Tour, two short of the career record set by Sam Snead.

“I can’t believe I pulled this off,” said Woods at the trophy presentation, after shooting a final round 71 to win by two strokes over Billy Horschel. Justin Rose, who finished in a three-way tie for fourth, captured the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour’s season-ending playoffs, and its $10 million bonus.

In the past four years, Woods has endured four surgeries on his back, the most recent last year, and it appeared he would never be able to return to play the game at a level anywhere close to his former domineering self. Off the golf course, Woods was arrested in May 2017 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was placed on probation for a year, fined $250, and ordered to take part in 50 hours of community service. Beginning in late 2009, after he was injured in a car accident in his own driveway, reports of his marital infidelity began circulating, and his wife, Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children, later divorced him and several of his prominent sponsors dropped him.