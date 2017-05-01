Tiger Woods charged with DUI in Florida

Police in Jupiter, Fla., arrested professional golfer Tiger Woods early Memorial Day morning, charging him with driving under the influence. Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Rightler told The Palm Beach Post that officers stopped Woods around 3 a.m. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office website, Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Authorities released Woods just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance with no bond. Records do not indicate whether the arrest was for alcohol or drugs. Woods, 41, lives on nearby Jupiter Island, and his office and a restaurant he owns are located in Jupiter. Woods, once the No. 1­–ranked golfer in the world and the winner of 14 major championships, has suffered from back injuries and has not played competitively since February. He underwent his fourth back surgery in three years in April. Woods has also not been immune to scandal, including his divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010 after admitting to adultery.

