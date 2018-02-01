Tidying up and moving forward

Whatever the mess, Marie Kondo has an adorable solution for it. On the new Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, the Japanese lifestyle guru helps overwhelmed Americans declutter their homes using a combination of hard work, positivity, and playfulness. In the nearly four weeks since the series debuted, its popularity has skyrocketed Kondo to fame and inspired a decluttering frenzy. Thrift stores report unprecedented increases in donations, and Kondo’s catch phrase “spark joy” is being adopted into the American vernacular.

At the start of each episode, which follows one home’s transformation from messy to tidy, Kondo kneels down and “introduces” herself to the house, asking it to “cooperate” with her changes. She talks to stuff as though it was alive, “waking up” books that have gathered dust and thanking items before throwing them away. This form of animism resonates with her clients, many of whom have become so attached to their stuff they practically have a relationship with it. Kondo helps them break up with the things that don’t bring them joy and treasure the things that do by storing them as tidily as possible.

But something sinister lurks inside those drawers of primly folded socks: the idea that joy comes from stuff. In truth, the “spark” that comes from nuzzling a favorite shirt will fade like an ember. Watching Tidying Up sparked a sense of rebellion in me that made me want to march around my basement TV room—between baskets of unfolded laundry—belting out, “I’ve got the joy, joy, joy, joy, down in my heart TO STAY.”

Some elements of Kondo’s methods, though, have Biblical corollaries that could help Christians who feel imprisoned in their untidy homes. Most of the families in the eight episodes can trace their lack of organization to a major life change such as the birth of children, a marriage, a death, or a cross-country move. “Since the wedding/graduation/funeral,” they say, “stuff has just piled up.” They are stuck between life stages—sometimes for much longer than is healthy—and need help moving forward.

The Bible teaches that life has distinct seasons, and each one has a purpose, including, “a time to keep and a time to cast away” (Ecclesiastes 3:6). God taught the Israelites to remember meaningful life events with monuments and festivals but to move on when they were finished and to take with them only what they needed.

Kondo often asks her clients, “What do you want to take with you into the future?” God also calls us to keep moving forward, as He did the Israelites, who, “If they had been thinking of the country they had left … would have had opportunity to return. Instead, they were longing for a better country—a heavenly one” (Hebrews 11:15-16).

