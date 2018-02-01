Tidying up and moving forward

Netflix is crashing the Oscars
Netflix’s black-and-white epic Roma and Yorgos Lanthimos’ royal romp The Favourite dominated Oscar nominations, announced this week, earning 10 nods each, including for best picture.
Other high-ranking contenders for the 91st Academy Awards included Vice and A Star Is Born, with eight nominations each. Marvel’s mega-hit Black Panther, last year’s top grossing film, became the first superhero movie to earn an Oscar nod for best picture. Other nominees in that category were Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, and BlacKkKlansman.
With Roma, Netflix earned its first best picture nomination, a coveted prize for the streaming giant that keeps breaking Hollywood barriers. Roma, along with Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by the Coen brothers, played briefly in theaters at the end of 2018 in order to be eligible for the Oscars. Overall, Netflix received 13 Academy Award nominations.
Roma director Alfonso Cuarón landed four nominations for the Spanish-language film, based loosely on his Mexico City childhood. First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio was also nominated for her leading role in the film. (WORLD Magazine’s Emily Belz said the movie was “so achingly good I wanted to run through a brick wall after I saw it—if you know the sort of feeling I mean.”)
This year’s Oscar nominations snubbed Bradley Cooper in the best director category for A Star Is Born, as well as Morgan Neville’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor for best documentary. The Fred Rogers documentary, an unexpected hit with rich Christian themes, grossed $22.8 million last summer, according to Box Office Mojo, and has already won a slew of other awards.
Meanwhile, Spike Lee received his first best director nomination for BlacKkKlansman, which has six nods overall.
The ceremony airs on Feb. 24 but still has no host since comedian Kevin Hart pulled out. —Mary Jackson
