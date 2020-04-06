Tiananmen remembrances continue despite banned vigil

June 4 marks the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre and for the first time, a candlelight vigil will not be held at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. The annual vigil was the largest gathering marking the day when Chinese troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing, killings hundreds or even thousands. Authorities cited the ongoing pandemic as reason to cancel the gathering, although pro-democracy activists see it as the latest sign of Beijing’s tightening grip.

How will people still honor the anniversary? Seven Catholic churches will celebrate masses and light candles for the victims of the crackdown, while the divinity school at the Chinese University of Hong Kong will hold a prayer meeting. Organizers of the Victoria Park vigil encouraged people to light candles on their own and post the photos online. Even with the park barricaded, some activists still plan to meet there in groups of eight this evening.

