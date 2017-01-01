Three U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan

A roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan killed three U.S. soldiers on Tuesday, the U.S. military said. Three other service members and one American contractor were also injured when the improvised explosive device detonated near the provincial capital of Ghazni. The injured were evacuated and are receiving medical care, according to U.S. military spokesman Lt. Ubon Mendie. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack and said it destroyed a U.S. tank.

U.S. forces continue to carry out counterterrorism operations in the country and provide support for Afghan forces. In a separate incident, the U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday confirmed 25-year-old Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso died during combat operations in the country’s southwest Nimruz province.